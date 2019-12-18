Three Oklahoma Sooners players to miss CFP semifinal game due to suspensions

University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners will play the top-ranked LSU Tigers on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the LSU Tigers in their College Football Playoff semifinal game without at least three players.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Wednesday that Sooners starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges will miss the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 because of suspensions. According to The Athletic, the players failed drug tests.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley declined to address the suspensions during a national signing day press conference Wednesday in Norman, Okla.

"I'm aware of the report that is out there," Riley told reporters. "Unfortunately at this time, I cannot comment on it. ... I don't know if there's an exact timetable, but when I can, you'll know."

It remains unclear whether the players will also miss the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13 if the fourth-ranked Sooners beat No. 1 LSU in their semifinal matchup.

Perkins, a sophomore from St. Louis, has been one of Oklahoma's top pass-rushers this season. He has recorded 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and six quarterback hurries in 13 starts this year.

After Trey Sermon's season-ending injury, Stevenson has emerged as the Sooners' No. 2 running back. The junior tailback had 48 yards and one touchdown on eight carries against Baylor in the Big 12 title game. He also tallied 50 yards on three carries versus Oklahoma State on Nov. 30.

Bridges has notched seven receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown this season. The freshman wideout has only one catch in the last eight contests.