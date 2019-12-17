Marietta High School tight end Arik Gilbert (L) received the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (R) Tuesday in Marietta, Ga. Photo courtesy of Gatorade

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- LSU commit Arik Gilbert won the 2019-2020 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award Tuesday after a brilliant season on and off the field at Marietta High School (Ga.).

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan surprised Gilbert with the honor, showing up at the school to hand him the trophy in front of his teammates, classmates and teachers.

"It means everything to me to be honored with this award," Gilbert said. "To receive it the way I did was crazy. I couldn't believe he [Ryan] was right there. It all happened so fast. It was unreal."

Past winners of the Gatorade Player of the Year award include Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, Karl-Anthony Towns and Derek Jeter, among others. Student athletes are given the award based on their achievements on the field, as well as academic achievements and off-the-field service to their communities.

"He is a great kid and really humble," Ryan said. "I wish him the best at LSU. I think he's going to be successful. He looks the part. He looks like he could play in our league right now."

Gilbert had 1,735 yards and 14 touchdowns on 102 catches in 15 games this year for the Blue Devils. He led Marietta to an 13-2 record and helped the Blue Devils win a state championship.

Gilbert also founded a campuswide initiative called Whisper, which urges students to have device-free conversations and supports diversity and inclusion. He also volunteers for the East Atlanta Kids Club, Habitat for Humanity and March of Dimes.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end has donated more than 50 hours of his time to Marietta elementary schools and the Marietta Youth Football program, while maintaining a 3.14 grade point average.

"It has always been important for me to give back, especially because I receive so much," Gilbert said. "I think I'm very blessed and I just try to spread other blessings to people."

Gilbert is the No. 1 high school tight end prospect in the country for the class of 2020. He said LSU coaches told him he has a chance to play early when he joins the Tigers football squad. Gilbert models his game after Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones.

"We will be following him and hoping that in three, four or five years, whenever he finishes there, maybe he comes back to the city of Atlanta and plays for the Falcons," Ryan said of Gilbert.