LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins Maxwell, Davey O'Brien awards

Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow can add the Heisman Trophy to his trophy case if he edges out three other finalists for the award Saturday in New York City. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow raked in the hardware at the 2019 Home Depot College Football Awards, winning the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards, honors given to the best player and best quarterback in college football.

Burrow was honored with the awards Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The LSU quarterback led the nation with 48 passing scores and had just six interceptions this season for the undefeated Tigers. He also completed a national-best 77.9 percent of his throws for 4,715 yards in 2019.

He is expected to be one the first players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"It's super special," Burrow said after winning the awards. "I have great people around me and a great coaching staff. That's the reason I've been able to be so successful."

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron was named Home Depot Coach of the Year.

"Nobody writes a book to tell you how to go out and be a coach," Orgeron said. "You have to go out and do it and learn from your mistakes. Hopefully you don't repeat the same mistakes."

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz won the Rimington Trophy, the award given to the best center in the game. Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant won the John Mackey Award, as the best tight end. Oregon's Penei Sewell won the Outland Trophy, as the best interior lineman.

Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award, as the best running back. LSU safety Grant Delpit won the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, as the best defensive back.

Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship won the Lou Groza Award, as the nation's top kicker. Kentucky's Max Duffy was named the nation's top punter, claiming the Ray Guy Award.

Ohio State star Chase Young won the Bednarik Award, an honor given to the best Defensive Player in college football. LSU's Ja'Marr Chase claimed the Biletnikoff Award, as the nation's top wide receiver.

Burrow and Young are also among the finalists to take home the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Ohio State's Justin Fields and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts are the other finalists. The Heisman Trophy award ceremony airs at 8 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN.