Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The University of Notre Dame football team has parted ways with offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Sources informed ESPN, The Athletic and the South Bend Tribune of Long's "mutual" agreement to leave the program Wednesday. Long will not coach the Fighting Irish when they face Iowa State at the Camping World Bowl Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla.

Long, 36, spent the last three seasons as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award, an honor given to the top assistant coach in the country.

Long was offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Memphis before being hired at Notre Dame. He also worked at Arizona State.

Notre Dame ranked 47th in total offense this season, averaging 429.4 yards per game. The Fighting Irish tied for 19th with 54 offensive touchdowns in 2019.

The Fighting Irish went 10-2 this season and are 91-37 since Brian Kelly took over as head coach in 2010.