Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The 2019 Presidents Cup begins Thursday in Melbourne, Australia, but American viewers can start watching the golf tournament Wednesday, due to the time difference. Here is how to watch and the latest betting odds:
Captain Tiger Woods and the U.S. team are heavy favorites to win the competition. The Americans have won the Presidents Cup seven consecutive times entering the 2019 edition of the tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.
The U.S. team has -275 odds to win the Presidents Cup, according to Bovada. The International Team has +275 odds. The teams have +1,400 odds of ending up in a tie, a result that hasn't happened since 2003.
Woods is tied with Rickie Fowler with the sixth-best odds of finishing as the tournament's top American player. Justin Thomas has the best odds for the top American performance at +500.
"I'm very happy with most of the team," Woods told GolfChannel.com. "The fact that 11 out of 12 guys played this week [at the Hero World Challenge], some played well, some didn't, but at least they were able to knock off some rust and get some feel."
The United States won the Junior Presidents Cup on Sunday in Melbourne, holding off the international team 13-11.
The 2019 Presidents Cup
When: First round -- 5:30 p.m. EST to midnight Wednesday;
Second round -- 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday
Third round -- 3 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday
Final round -- 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday
TV: Golf Channel
Streaming: Golf Channel website
Replay: Third round -- 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday on NBC; Final round -- 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday on NBC
Betting odds - Top American player
Justin Thomas: +500
Dustin Johnson: +650
Xander Schauffele: +650
Patrick Cantlay: +700
Patrick Reed: +900
Rickie Fowler: +1000
Tiger Woods: +1000
Webb Simpson: +1200
Bryson DeChambeau: +1400
Gary Woodland: +1400
Tony Finau: +1400
Matt Kuchar: +1800