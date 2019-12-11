Tiger Woods sits at No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the 2019 Presidents Cup. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The 2019 Presidents Cup begins Thursday in Melbourne, Australia, but American viewers can start watching the golf tournament Wednesday, due to the time difference. Here is how to watch and the latest betting odds:

Captain Tiger Woods and the U.S. team are heavy favorites to win the competition. The Americans have won the Presidents Cup seven consecutive times entering the 2019 edition of the tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The U.S. team has -275 odds to win the Presidents Cup, according to Bovada. The International Team has +275 odds. The teams have +1,400 odds of ending up in a tie, a result that hasn't happened since 2003.

Woods is tied with Rickie Fowler with the sixth-best odds of finishing as the tournament's top American player. Justin Thomas has the best odds for the top American performance at +500.

"I'm very happy with most of the team," Woods told GolfChannel.com. "The fact that 11 out of 12 guys played this week [at the Hero World Challenge], some played well, some didn't, but at least they were able to knock off some rust and get some feel."

The United States won the Junior Presidents Cup on Sunday in Melbourne, holding off the international team 13-11.

The 2019 Presidents Cup

When: First round -- 5:30 p.m. EST to midnight Wednesday;

Second round -- 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday

Third round -- 3 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday

Final round -- 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday

TV: Golf Channel

Streaming: Golf Channel website

Replay: Third round -- 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday on NBC; Final round -- 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday on NBC

Betting odds - Top American player

Justin Thomas: +500

Dustin Johnson: +650

Xander Schauffele: +650

Patrick Cantlay: +700

Patrick Reed: +900

Rickie Fowler: +1000

Tiger Woods: +1000

Webb Simpson: +1200

Bryson DeChambeau: +1400

Gary Woodland: +1400

Tony Finau: +1400

Matt Kuchar: +1800