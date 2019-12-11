Ex-Florida State football coach Willie Taggart to replace Lane Kiffin at FAU

Former Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin accepted the head coaching job at Ole Miss on Saturday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Ex-Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart will replace former coach Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports on Wednesday that FAU is finalizing an agreement to hire Taggart as its next coach. Taggart was fired last month at FSU after only 21 games leading the Seminoles.

Kiffin left Florida Atlantic on Saturday to become the next head coach at Ole Miss. He was formally introduced Monday at the school after he guided the Owls to a Conference USA title game win over UAB. He also secured a league title in 2017.

Taggart, 43, has a 56-62 overall record, which includes a 10-win season at South Florida in 2016. The switch to FAU will mark his fifth FBS head coaching job after previous stints at Western Kentucky, Oregon, South Florida and Florida State.

Taggart posted a 7-5 record in his lone season at Oregon and went 9-12 at Florida State, which fired him after a home loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Taggart, a native of Bradenton, Fla., was a possible candidate for the South Florida coaching vacancy. The school ultimately tabbed Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to lead its football program.