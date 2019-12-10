Ohio State Buckeyes star Chase Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks this season. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes lineman Chase Young has been named college football's top defensive player, winning the 2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Young won the award Monday from the Charlotte Touchdown Club. The junior defensive end led the nation with 16.5 sacks this season. Young also made 44 tackles and forced six fumbles in 10 games for the Big Ten champion Buckeyes (13-0).

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day presented Young with the award. The 6-foot-6 defensive end dedicated the honor to his late grandfather, Carl Robinson.

Young is also a finalist for the Heisman Memorial Trophy, along with Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Former and current NFL stars Aaron Donald, Warren Sapp, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs and Champ Bailey are former Bronko Nagurski Trophy winners. Former Kentucky defender Josh Allen won the award last year.

Auburn's Derrick Brown, Georgia's J.R. Reed, Clemson's Isaiah Simmons and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. were the other Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalists. Young is expected to be one of the first picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The second-ranked Buckeyes will face No. 3 Clemson in a College Football Playoff national semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28 in Glendale, Ariz. The winner will play in the National Championship game on Jan. 13 at the New Orleans Superdome.