South Florida hires Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott as football coach

Clemson Tigers offensive coordinator Jeff Scott has worked on the team's staff since 2008 and was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- South Florida named Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott as the fifth head football coach in program history, the school announced Monday.

Scott has been on the Tigers' coaching staff since 2008 and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2018. He has served as co-offensive coordinator at Clemson since 2015.

"I have great respect for the USF football program and what has been accomplished in a very short time and can't wait to get to work building on that foundation to produce a championship program," Scott said in a statement. "I am thankful to President [Steven] Currall and [athletic director] Michael Kelly for this tremendous opportunity and their support and belief in me.

"It is difficult to leave my alma mater and the great program we have built at Clemson, but I believe we can do great things at USF. I am thankful to Coach [Dabo] Swinney and all the Clemson players and staff for the great experiences and lessons that have prepared me to lead USF football. Go Bulls!"

Swinney said in a statement Monday night that Scott will remain with Clemson for the duration of its College Football Playoff run.

"Jeff will be serving as the head coach at USF for the next week before rejoining us the latter part of next week and remaining with us for the duration of our College Football Playoff run," Swinney said. "Our team is excited that he'll have the opportunity to finish our 2019 season with us."

Scott will become the first Clemson coordinator to leave the school during its unprecedented five-year run that includes five consecutive CFP appearances and two national titles. He will replace Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after posting a 21-16 record in three seasons.