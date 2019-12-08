Missouri to hire Appalachian State's Eli Drinkwitz as head football coach

Former Missouri Tigers head football coach Barry Odom was fired by the school at the end of this season after a 6-6 finish. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Appalachian State head football coach Eli Drinkwitz reached an agreement to become Missouri's next coach.

League sources told ESPN and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the deal is pending the Missouri System Board of Curators' approval. The board is expected to announce a public meeting Monday to officially approve the contract.

Drinkwitz guided the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record in his first year as head coach at Appalachian State. He led the team to a 45-38 win over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday.

Missouri officials met with Drinkwitz in Boone, N.C., on Saturday night, according to ESPN. The meeting occurred hours after the Mountaineers' title win over Louisiana.

Once the deal is finalized, Drinkwitz, 36, will become the second-youngest head coach at a Power 5 school after Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley.

Drinkwitz, a native of Norman, Okla., will replace former Mizzou coach Barry Odom. The school fired him after the Tigers lost five of their last six regular-season games to finish the season at 6-6. He compiled a 25-25 record in four seasons.

Missouri won't play in a bowl game after the NCAA upheld the school's postseason ban after an athletic tutor admitted to completing coursework for student-athletes.

Appalachian State gave Drinkwitz a five-year contract last year when former coach Scott Satterfield left to become the head coach at Louisville. Under Drinkwitz, the Mountaineers set a conference record with 11 regular-season wins and finished No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Mountaineers will play UAB in the R+L Carriers Bowl on Dec. 21.