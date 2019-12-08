Missouri introduces Appalachian State's Eli Drinkwitz as 33rd head football coach

Eliah Drinkwitz is introduced as the University of Missouri's 33rd head football coach during a press conference Tuesday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Former Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz was introduced as Missouri's 33rd head coach in program history Tuesday.

Drinkwitz reached an agreement with the school Sunday, pending the Missouri System Board of Curators' approval. He was introduced in a press conference Tuesday and toured the facility.

"We are set up to succeed and we are going to attack success," Drinkwitz said. "We are never going to fear failure. We are going to attack this with everything we've got."

Drinkwitz guided the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record in his first year as head coach at Appalachian State. He led the team to a 45-38 win over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday.

Missouri officials met with Drinkwitz in Boone, N.C., on Saturday night, according to ESPN. The meeting occurred hours after the Mountaineers' title win over Louisiana.

Drinkwitz, 36, is the second-youngest head coach at a Power 5 school after Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley.

Drinkwitz, a native of Norman, Okla., replaced former Mizzou coach Barry Odom. The school fired him after the Tigers lost five of their last six regular-season games to finish the season at 6-6. He compiled a 25-25 record in four seasons.

Missouri won't play in a bowl game after the NCAA upheld the school's postseason ban after an athletic tutor admitted to completing coursework for student-athletes.

Appalachian State gave Drinkwitz a five-year contract last year when former coach Scott Satterfield left to become the head coach at Louisville. Under Drinkwitz, the Mountaineers set a conference record with 11 regular-season wins and finished No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Mountaineers will play UAB in the R+L Carriers Bowl on Dec. 21.