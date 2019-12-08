College Football Playoff: No. 1 LSU to play Oklahoma, Ohio State gets Clemson

Four Power 5 conference champions were selected for the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The 2019-20 College Football Playoff field is set, with four Power 5 conference champions being selected for the first time since 2015.

The CFP selection committee announced the final set of rankings Sunday on ESPN. The No. 1 LSU Tigers will take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and No. 2 Ohio State will play the third-ranked Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (13-0) reclaimed the top spot in the rankings following its 37-10 blowout win over Georgia on Saturday in the SEC title game. The undefeated Buckeyes (13-0) continued its 19-game winning streak with a second-half comeback against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game over the weekend.

Ohio State won the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014. Along with the Big Ten, the Buckeyes are making their first appearance in the playoff since 2016.

Clemson (13-0) reached the playoff for the fifth consecutive year after a 62-17 victory over Virginia in the ACC title game. The Tigers, winners of the national championship in 2016 and 2018, haven't lost since the 2017 season and earned their 28th straight win Saturday.

Oklahoma (12-1) earned the final spot in the four-team field with its 30-23 overtime win against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship and losses by Georgia and Utah. It marks the Sooners' third consecutive year in the playoff.

After Utah's loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game, the conference was shut out of the playoff for the third straight season. The Utes entered the weekend ranked No. 5 but suffered a 37-15 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

The 2019-20 College Football Playoff semifinals will take place Dec. 28. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Full College Football Playoff rankings:

1. LSU Tigers (13-0)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0)

3. Clemson Tigers (13-0)

4. Oklahoma Sooners (12-1)

5. Georgia Bulldogs (11-2)

6. Oregon Ducks (11-2)

7. Baylor Bears (11-2)

8. Wisconsin Badgers (10-3)

9. Florida Gators (10-2)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

11. Utah Utes (11-2)

12. Auburn Tigers (9-3)

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

14. Michigan Wolverines (9-3)

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-3)

17. Memphis Tigers (12-1)

18. Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2)

19. Boise State Broncos (12-1)

20. Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-1)

21. Cincinnati Bearcats (10-3)

22. USC Trojans (8-4)

23. Navy Midshipmen (9-2)

24. Virginia Cavaliers (9-4)

25. Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4)