Penn State, head football coach James Franklin agree to six-year extension

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Penn State Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin agreed to a six-year contract extension with the school.

The compensation committee of Penn State's board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. Franklin's new contract runs through the 2025 season.

Financial terms of the new agreement weren't disclosed by the school. Franklin's previous contract, finalized in August 2017, ran through the 2022 campaign.

"It's not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching," Franklin said in a statement. "It's even more rare that it's a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It's been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State football program for the last six years.

RELATED Washington State extends head football coach Mike Leach through 2024

"It's gratifying to work at a university where the administration cares as much about what happens in the classroom and community as it does about wins and losses. I love Penn State, our players and our dedicated coaches and staff. I'm proud to continue this journey with them and grateful that [university president Eric] Barron, [athletic director] Sandy Barbour and the Board of Trustees share my vision for continuing our pursuit of excellence."

Franklin, 47, holds a 55-23 record in six seasons at Penn State. He has guided the Nittany Lions to the 2016 Big Ten championship, two New Year's Six bowls and 10-plus wins in three of the last four seasons.

Penn State (10-2) will find out its bowl opponent Sunday afternoon.

RELATED Rutgers football brings back Greg Schiano after lengthy negotiations