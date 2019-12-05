Washington State extends head football coach Mike Leach through 2024

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Washington State and head football coach Mike Leach agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the school announced Thursday.

Both sides are picking up the rollover clause in Leach's contract that keeps the deal at five years. League sources told ESPN and USA Today that Leach will earn $4 million per season from 2020 to 2024.

Washington State quickly reached an agreement to retain Leach, who has been in conversations with multiple schools. According to ESPN, Leach had discussions with Arkansas about its head coaching job and was linked to the Ole Miss and Missouri openings.

"Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched," WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. "He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program."

Leach guided the Cougars to a team-record fifth consecutive bowl appearance this season. Washington State will find out their bowl destination and opponent this weekend.

In eight seasons at Washington State, Leach holds a 55-46 record, with his 55 victories being the third-most in program history. He is 139-89 overall as an FBS coach.