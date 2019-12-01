Michigan's Jim Harbaugh snaps back at reporter for 'insult' after Ohio State loss

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) thew three passing scores against Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) scored four touchdowns in a win against Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-5 against Ohio State since being hired in 2015. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh got testy with reporters after the Wolverines lost to rival Ohio State for an eighth consecutive time.

Harbaugh has now lost all five of his matchups against the Buckeyes since taking over as Wolverines coach in 2015, after falling 56-27 Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

After the game, a reporter asked Harbaugh about the "biggest gap" between the Ohio State and Michigan program, referencing coaching, talent and preparation.

"I mean, I'll answer your questions, not your insults," Harbaugh said. "They played really good."

Harbaugh was also asked if he personally wants to be Ohio State.

"We really want to win the game. Yes," Harbaugh said.

The Buckeyes out-gained the Wolverines 577 yards to 396 yards in total offense. The Buckeyes rushed for 264 yards compared to the Wolverines' 91 yards on the ground. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was unstoppable in the victory, picking up 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields completed 14 of 25 passes for 302 yards and four scores in the win.

Michigan (9-3) entered the Ohio State game on a four-game winning streak. Ohio State finished the regular season a perfect 12-0, and now eyes the College Football Playoff and a run to the National Championship.