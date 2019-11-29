U.S. climber Brad Gobright dies in fall in Mexico

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Celebrated American rock climber Brad Gobright died in Mexico while attempting to descend a cliff face, authorities said.

Gobright, 31, died Wednesday after falling some 985 feet from Sendero Luminoso or Shining Path climbing trail in El Potrero Chico, Mexico's Proteccion Civil Nuevo Leon said in a statement Thursday, announcing that it had retrieved his body.

The State Department confirmed his death and offered its condolences to his family.

"We confirm the death of U.S. Citizen Brad Gobright in Mexico on Nov. 27, 2019," a State Department official said. "We offer our sincerest condolences to his family on their loss."

The official said that the department will be monitoring the investigation and will provide all necessary consular assistance.

Gobright was in Mexico with friend and fellow climber Aidan Jacobson when the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Both climbers fell, though Gobright fell a far greater distance than 26-year-old Jacobson, who was treated for injuries to his ankle and other body parts.

Following Gobright's death, fellow climbers took to social media to mourn.

"He was such a warm, kind soul -- one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with," said climber Alex Honnold in a tribute on Instagram. "I suppose there's something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don't really care about that right now. I'm just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing."