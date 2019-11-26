UNLV to fire football coach Tony Sanchez after five seasons

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Tony Sanchez will not return to coach the UNLV Rebels football team in 2020 after the school announced Saturday will be his final game.

UNLV announced Sanchez's dismissal Monday. Sanchez is 19-40 in five seasons coaching the Rebels. UNLV is 3-8 this season heading into Saturday's season finale against Nevada. The Rebels snapped a four-game losing streak by beating San Jose State Saturday in Las Vegas.

"I'm grateful for my time here and proud of the strides we made as a football program, on and off the field," Sanchez said in a news release. "I'm proud of our student-athletes and our staff and how we have positioned the program for future success."

Sanchez coached Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas for six seasons before being hired at UNLV in 2014. He led Bishop Gorman to six consecutive state championships.

UNLV battles Nevada at 3 p.m. EST Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

"We appreciate everything that Tony has done for our university and football program," UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said. "He made us better. Because of his work and his vision, we have the best facilities in the Mountain West and rival some of the best in the country.

"What he has done for the football community in Las Vegas during his five years at UNLV and his six years at Bishop Gorman High School has been remarkable. Further, our football team has made great progress academically under Tony's leadership. We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

RELATED Jerry Sandusky keeps maximum penalty in sex assault resentencing

UNLV will immediately begin a national search for their new head coach.