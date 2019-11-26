New Mexico head coach Bob Davie to resign at season's end

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Bob Davie will not return next season as head football coach of the New Mexico Lobos, the school announced.

The Albuquerque university said Monday Davie and New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez mutually agreed to part ways at the end of this season. The Lobos (2-9) lost their eighth consecutive game Saturday, 44-22, to Air Force.

New Mexico hired Davie in 2011 after a decade in broadcasting and a five-year stint as head coach at Notre Dame.

"In stepping aside, I'm proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire," Davie said in a statement.

"My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again after being at ESPN for 10 years."

Davie, 65, has a 35-63 record in nearly eight seasons with the Lobos. He owns a 70-88 record as a head coach.

"After meeting with coach Davie [Monday], we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program," Nunez said. "I'm appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM."

New Mexico ends the season at home against Utah State at 2 p.m. MST Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque.