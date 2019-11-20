Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Memphis basketball star James Wiseman was suspended an additional 11 games for two violations, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The NCAA said in a statement that Wiseman's punishment stems from two infractions: Wiseman's mother accepting $11,500 from current Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway in the summer of 2017, and Wiseman playing in three games for the Tigers while ineligible.

In addition to the 12-game suspension, the NCAA said Wiseman must donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice. He will be eligible to return Jan. 12 against South Florida.

The University of Memphis issued a statement Wednesday, saying it will appeal the NCAA's ruling.

"Based on case precedent, the circumstances of this case and other mitigating factors, the university will immediately appeal this decision," the statement said. "We expect a more fair and equitable resolution, and we will exhaust all avenues on James' behalf. James will not compete in this evening's contest."

Earlier this month, Memphis said the NCAA initially declared Wiseman eligible in May, but further investigation revealed that Hardaway provided financial assistance to Wiseman's family in 2017. The school said Wiseman wasn't aware of the payment.

Memphis said Hardaway provided $11,500 in moving expenses for Wiseman and his family to relocate from Nashville to Memphis in 2017. During that time, Hardaway was coaching Wiseman at the AAU level and would then coach him at Memphis East High School.

The NCAA considered Hardaway, a Memphis alum, to be a booster because of a $1 million donation he provided to the school in 2008 to build a sports hall of fame.

Wiseman was ruled ineligible earlier this month, but a Shelby County judge issued a restraining order that allowed him to play. The freshman big man played in two more games before Memphis declared him ineligible and opted to withhold him from competition.

Memphis then applied for Wiseman's reinstatement after he withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA.

Wiseman, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NBA Draft, played in the Tigers' first three games of this season, averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks.