Brooks Koepka to miss Presidents Cup due to knee injury

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw from next month's Presidents Cup because of a knee injury.

Koepka, the top-ranked player in the world, said in a statement Wednesday that the knee injury he suffered Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup in South Korea isn't recovering fast enough for him to compete. He initially underwent stem cell treatment on his knee after the Tour Championship in August.

"Today, I am announcing my withdrawal from the USA Presidents Cup team because of my knee injury," Koepka wrote on Instagram. "I notified Captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time. I consider it to be a high honor to be part of the 2019 team and I regret not being able to compete.

"Since my injury in Korea, I have been in constant contact with Tiger and assured him that I was making every effort to be 100% in time for the Presidents Cup in Australia. However, I need more time to heal. I'm sorry I won't be able to represent the Red, White, and Blue this time around and I wish my teammates nothing but the best as they work to retain the Presidents Cup for the USA."

Tiger Woods selected Rickie Fowler to replace Koepka on his 12-man team. It will mark the third time Fowler will play for the U.S. team.

The Presidents Cup will return to the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia for the third time Dec. 9-15.