Notre Dame football: Irish expect end of 273-game sellout streak

Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) has led the team to a 7-2 record entering a game against Navy on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. Photo by Shane Roper/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Notre Dame expects its 273-game sellout streak at Notre Dame Stadium to end when the Fighting Irish host Navy on Saturday just outside of South Bend, Ind.

The streak dates back to the last game of the 1973 season. Notre Dame Stadium held 59,075 fans that season, but now has a capacity of 77,622.

"Based on ticket sales through Wednesday, we do not anticipate sellouts for our games against Navy and Boston College," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement Thursday.

"That this comes during a time of sustained success for our football program reflects both challenges impacting the ticket market nationwide and the unique dynamics of this year's schedule."

The Fighting Irish (7-2) have played in front of sellout crowds in 321 of 322 home games since 1964.

Notre Dame hosts Navy at 2:30 p.m. EST Saturday. The Fighting Irish host Boston College at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in the final home game of 2019 before ending the season at Stanford.