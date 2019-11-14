Memphis basketball star James Wiseman drops NCAA lawsuit, ruled ineligible

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The University of Memphis declared basketball star James Wiseman ineligible to play after the freshman withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA.

The school announced Thursday that it would apply for Wiseman's reinstatement through the NCAA process.

"In order to move the matter forward, the university has declared James ineligible and will immediately apply for his reinstatement," the school's statement said. "Pending that notification, James will be withheld from competition but will continue to practice with the team.

"The NCAA is fully aware of the unique nature and challenges in this particular case, and the university is confident that the NCAA will render a fair and equitable decision consistent with its mission."

Wiseman's lawyers released a statement Thursday morning, shortly before the school ruled him ineligible.

"It has become clear to Mr. Wiseman that the lawsuit he filed last week has become an impediment to the University of Memphis in its efforts to reach a fair and equitable resolution with the NCAA concerning his eligibility status," the statement said. "Therefore, Mr. Wiseman advised his legal team that he wished to withdraw his lawsuit. There will be no further comment at this time."

The university said last week the NCAA initially declared Wiseman eligible in May, but further investigation revealed Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway provided financial assistance to Wiseman's family in 2017. The school said Wiseman was not aware of the payment.

Memphis said Hardaway provided $11,500 in moving expenses for Wiseman and his family to relocate from Nashville to Memphis in 2017. During that time, Hardaway was coaching Wiseman at the AAU level and would then coach him at Memphis East High School.

The NCAA considered Hardaway, a Memphis alum, to be a booster because of a $1 million donation he provided to the school in 2008 to build a sports hall of fame.

Wiseman was ruled ineligible Friday, but a Shelby County judge issued a restraining order that allowed him to play in that night's game against Illinois-Chicago.

Wiseman, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, played in the Tigers' first three games this season, averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks.