Ohio State Buckeyes' Chase Young to miss one more game due to suspension

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Chase Young sat out last week's game against Maryland and will miss this week's matchup against Rutgers. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive lineman Chase Young will miss Saturday's game against Rutgers before returning next week against Penn State, the school said Wednesday.

Young missed last week's game against Maryland due to a possible violation of NCAA rules. He said last week that he accepted a loan in 2018 from a "family friend" but repaid it in full.

Despite Young repaying the loan, the NCAA considered it an extra benefit because he didn't meet the close friend until after his recruitment to Ohio State had began.

"I want to thank and express my sincere gratitude to university staff members who worked so diligently and expertly to learn and understand the facts, and then to report these facts to the NCAA as part of our request to have Chase reinstated," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. "This is the example of the culture of compliance we have at Ohio State.

"I also want to commend Chase Young and let him know how proud we are of him. He took responsibility for his actions, cooperated throughout the process and understood and accepted that there would be consequences. He's a team captain and a leader and most importantly, a Buckeye. He wanted nothing more than an opportunity to play again and we're pleased that he'll get that chance."

Young, who is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, leads the country with 13.5 sacks this season. He is only one-half sack shy of Ohio State's single-season record.

Before his suspension, Young had four sacks, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles against the Wisconsin Badgers, putting him in the Heisman Trophy race.

After facing Rutgers this Saturday and Penn State next week, Ohio State will finish the regular season at No. 15 Michigan on Nov. 30. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 2 in the latest CFP rankings.