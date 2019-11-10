Zachary Winston, brother of MSU star Cassius Winston, dies after being hit by train

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Zachary Winston, the younger brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Albion, Mich., over the weekend. He was 19.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said Zachary Winston was hit by a westbound Amtrak train Saturday night. Albion Public Safety chief Scott Kipp told reporters he intentionally stepped in front of the train as it approached a pedestrian crosswalk.

Amtrak media relations spokeswoman Kimberly D. Woods told reporters the Albion Police Department is investigating the incident.

Zachary Winston was one of Cassius Winston's two brothers on the Albion College basketball team. He was a sophomore at the school.

"As a community, our hearts are broken today as we share the news of the passing of one of our students, Zachary Winston," Albion College president Mauri Ditzler said in a statement Sunday. "Zach was a finance major, a student in the Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management, and member of the Albion College men's basketball team. Beyond that, he was an extremely charismatic young man with an infectious smile.

"Zach was a recognized leader who was well known across every facet of our campus. He was a fantastic student with a world of potential before him. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed."

Michigan State held a moment of silence for Cassius Winston's brother, Zachary, who died last night. RELATED University of Kansas apologizes for Snoop Dogg's show Cassius is suited up, and in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/SSS5EhvNhm— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2019

Michigan State held a moment of silence for Zachary Winston before Sunday night's matchup against Binghamton. Cassius Winston was in the starting lineup for the top-ranked Spartans.

Michigan State took on Albion in an exhibition game Oct. 29. Both Cassius and Khy Winston played, but Zachary Winston sat out because of a hamstring injury.