Novak Djokovic dominates in Paris Masters final

Serbian Novak Djokovic is now tied with Rafael Nadal for the most Masters titles. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Canadian Denis Shapovalov is now 0-4 against Novak Djokovic after losing in straight sets at the 2019 Paris Masters final Sunday in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Serbian Novak Djokovic now has five Paris Masters titles after winning the singles final Sunday in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Tennis star Novak Djokovic dominated Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to claim the 2019 Paris Masters singles title Sunday.

Djokovic beat Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 in the 1:05:59 match to claim his fifth Paris Masters title. The Serbian's win gives him 34 Masters titles, one behind all-time leader Rafael Nadal.

"I only have praises and positive things to say about you as a person off the court and as a player on the court," Djokovic said of Shapovalov. "You already have a great, career but I am sure that the best things are yet to come for you."

Djokovic overpowered Shapovalov, 20, with a dominant serve. The Serbian won the first three game points in the first set before his Canadian counterpart won the fourth game. The foes then exchanged game points before Djokovic won the final two games of the first set.

Shapovalov won the first game of the second set by serving an ace. Djokovic and Shapovalov exchanged game victories once again before Djokovic won the seventh and eighth games. Shapovalov won the ninth game before Djokovic won match point with a forehand winner.

"Huge congrats to Novak," Shapovalov said. "He has put in so much effort and so much work over the last couple years. Congrats to his team as well, they have done an incredible job."

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal strain, allowing Shapovalov to advance to the final. Djokovic could secure the top ranking with a stellar performance at the ATP Finals, which begin Nov. 10 in London.