Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja began his record climb April 23 on Mount Annapurna in Nepal.

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former Nepalese soldier Nirmal Purja climbed the world's 14 highest mountains in six months, beating the previous record by nearly eight years.

Purja, 36, reached the 14th peak Tuesday at Mount Shishapangma in Tibet. It took Purja 189 days to climb the mountains, which are all more than 26,246 feet high. South Korean Kim Chang-ho set the previous mark of seven years, 10 months and six days -- nearly 3,000 days -- in 2013.

"Mission achieved," Purja wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Purja began the feat April 23, climbing Mount Annapurna in Nepal. He also climbed Mount Dhaulagiri, Mount Kanchenjunga, Mount Everest, Mount Lhotse, Mount Makula, Mount Manaslu, Mount Nanga Parbat, Mount Gasherbrum 1, Mount Gasherbrum 2, Mount K2, Mount Broad Peak and Mount Cho Oyu before scaling Mount Shishapangma.

"I think when I climbed Everest, Lhotse, Makalu in five days in 2017, I wasn't tired at all," Purja told Good Morning Britain in March. "I felt like there was a lot I could do, hence why I came up with this idea."

The former Gurkha and Special Boat Service soldier ended his service earlier this year to begin his unprecedented climbing journey. He was awarded an MBE in 2016 for his outstanding achievement on high-altitude mountaineering and holds multiple world records for fastest mountain climbing times.

Purja collected nearly $44,000 for his effort on a GoFundMe account, with funds helping to purchase equipment.

Kim -- the previous record holder -- died during a snowstorm in October at Mount Gurja in Nepal. Jerry Kukuczka, who held the record before Kim, died in 1989 while trying to climb Mount Lhotse.