Kansas State Wildcats stun No. 5 Oklahoma, but not without controversy

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- No. 5 Oklahoma lost in stunning fashion to the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday in Kansas, wrecking the Sooners' perfect record and possibly ending their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

The 48-41 setback didn't come without controversy.

The Sooners (7-1) appeared to recover an onside kick, which would have given them time for one more drive and possibly averted disaster against the unranked Wildcats (5-2). Referees reviewed the play and overruled the call, based on illegal touching, giving the ball to the Wildcats with 1:43 remaining.

"I don't know," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley told reporters. "We had the same situations at Baylor a couple of years ago and they ended up giving them the ball where they said we blocked one of their guys into it. To me it was the same play. We were a little surprised."

The win gave the Wildcats their first home victory against the Sooners since 1996. It was also their first win against a top 5 team since 2006 when they beat No. 4 Texas.

"We told the guys before the game that we belonged on this stage," Wildcats coach Chris Kliemkan said. "We told them to believe. We in the locker room knew that we were continuing to get better. Does it show up always on Saturday? No, but when it would click we knew that we had a really good football team ... Great program win. I'm most happy for the players. They earned it."

Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson had four rushing touchdowns and led eight consecutive scoring drives in the win. The Wildcats had a commanding 48-23 lead in the third quarter, prior to the Sooners' rally. The Wildcats have shown they have a prolific offense, scoring 49 points in the first three Big 12 games.

Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts had 491 total yards, but appeared rattled in the third quarter as the Sooners were held scoreless. The Sooners scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, but fell just short in their comeback effort.