Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The death this week of Georgia Southern freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins has been ruled a suicide by overdose.

Wiggins, 18, died Monday night in Statesboro, Ga. The Bulloch County Coroner ruled the death a suicide by overdose Tuesday, WJCL-TV, WTOC-TV and the Savannah Morning News reported.

"An official cause of death will be determined by the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] in Pooler where the autopsy was performed," coroner Jake A. Futch told the Morning News. "But all the evidence points to suicide. He intended to do it based off of texts he sent to family and friends before."

Futch identified the ingested substance as diphenhydramine, a sleep aid and antihistamine used to relieve allergy and common cold symptoms.

The school said one of Wiggins' family members called Georgia Southern Police to request a welfare check at his dorm Monday night. When officers arrived, they found Wiggins unresponsive. He later died at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"We are devastated to learn of Jordan's passing," Georgia Southern athletic director Tom Kleinlein said in a statement. "Although he has only been on campus for a few months, Jordan has left an indelible mark on our program. He was a great person, a great teammate and a great friend to the entire Georgia Southern community.

"Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to the Wiggins family, and all those who knew and loved Jordan."

RELATED San Francisco 49ers acquire WR Emmanuel Sanders from Denver Broncos

Wiggins signed with Georgia Southern in December and was scheduled to redshirt this season. He did not play in any games this year. Wiggins was from Tallahassee, Fla., and planned to major in electrical engineering.

"My heart is broken for Jordan, his family, our team and this university," Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said. "Jordan was a great Georgia Southern man with a bright future. His time on earth was short, but we know that there is a greater plan, and we must trust that.

"If he was indeed struggling with some personal issues, I wish the resources that we currently provide our students could have helped more. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone this is affecting."

RELATED LSU quarterback Joe Burrow new favorite to win Heisman

Georgia Southern canceled practice Tuesday. The team is scheduled to host New Mexico State at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday.