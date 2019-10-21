Tiger Woods falls to Jason Day at Japan Skins event

Tiger Woods won five skins for $60,000 at The Challenge: Japan Skins Saturday at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Japan. Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Golf star Jason Day won $210,000 while Tiger Woods won $60,000 in The Challenge: Japan Skins on Monday in Chiba, Japan.

Rory McIlroy also won $60,000 while Hideki Matsuyama pocketed $20,000 at the four-player tournament.

A skins game involves a player winning the monetary value of each hole that they win outright, not including ties. The hole value -- also called a skin -- carries over to the next hole each time players tie. Holes No. 1 through 6 were worth $10,000 per skin. Holes No. 7 through 12 were worth $15,000 per skin. Hole No. 18 was worth $100,000, equalling a total purse of $350,000.

"I did not play well at the beginning. I hit a lot of bad shots and did not putt well," Woods told reporters. "Once I got into the flow of competing and feeling the round, it just got exciting. We were competitive, the banter was great, the back and forth."

Day won eight skins, using a birdie to claim the jackpot on No. 18. He picked up $180,000 on the final two holes at Accordia Golf Narshino Country Club. McIlroy claimed four skins while Matsuyama won one skin.

"[Woods] hasn't won [the tournament] yet, so I've got that on him, which is good,'' Day said. "I found that out today when he told me.

"But this is nice, the back and forth was great, it was nice and clean and it was within the game, and I think the guys had fun out there.''

Monday's foursome will also compete in the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship, starting Thursday in Inzai, Japan.