Lou Palmer, original ESPN anchor, dies at 83

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Lou Palmer, an original anchor for ESPN's SportsCenter, died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 83.

Palmer's family announced his death Sunday. He died Friday in Wellington, Fla.

Palmer joined ESPN in 1978, a year after the network launched. He worked alongside Arnold Dean on the first ESPN broadcast of a live event in Oct. 1978. The event was a demonstration feed of a men's basketball game between the University of Connecticut and Athletes in Action. He also worked as an original anchor and reporter for SportsCenter and remained at ESPN until 1985.

"He was an original SportsCenter anchor, a friend and major contributor to building the strong foundation upon which ESPN stands today," ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen said in a news release.

Palmer also worked as one of the original studio anchors for WFAN Radio in New York. He later worked as a public address announcer for Florida State League baseball games. He was also the official scorer for spring training games for the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Lou Palmer was the first on-air commentator hired by ESPN in 1978," ESPN said. "He brought a professionalism to the network that helped establish a rock-solid foundation for SportsCenter and our baseball coverage. ESPN extends its sympathy to Lou's family and the many people he touched during his accomplished career."

Palmer's funeral arrangements are pending.