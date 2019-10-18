Oct. 18 (UPI) -- New Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has secured his first five-star recruit with forward Isaiah Todd committing to play for the Wolverines in 2020.

The 6-foot-10 Word of God Academy (N.C.) star announced his decision to play at Michigan Thursday. Todd chose Michigan over Kansas. He is the first five-star player to commit to the Wolverines since Glenn Robinson III in 2012.

Todd citied Howard as the main reason he chose the Wolverines. He said he remained in contact with Howard since he was offered a scholarship at Michigan in July. Michigan hired Howard in May. The former NBA All-Star was a star for the Wolverines from 1991 through 1993.

"I'm excited to be a part of what Coach Howard is building at Michigan," Todd told USA Today. "He played in the league and played my position, and I know that I can learn a lot from him. Big things are coming at Michigan."

Todd averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this summer in the Nike EYBL circuit. He is the top power forward -- and No. 7 player overall -- in the 2020 ESPN 100 recruit rankings. Todd is the No. 14 overall player -- and top power forward -- in 247 Sports' 2020 recruit rankings.

Montverde Academy star Zeb Jackson is also committed to play for the Wolverines in 2020. The Wolverines take on Saginaw Valley State at 7 p.m. EDT Nov. 1 in Ann Arbor, Mich.