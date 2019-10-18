Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Devin Askew -- a five-star high school basketball recruit -- has announced his commitment to play at the University of Kentucky.

The Mater Dei High School junior announced his decision Thursday. Askew was also considering Louisville, Arizona and Memphis before choosing the Wildcats.

"I chose Kentucky because I feel like coach [John Calipari] and all the assistant coaches have my best interest and will help me get to my goals," Askew said during his announcement on ESPN.

Askew is the No. 12 player in ESPN's top 60 recruit rankings for 2021. He is the No. 13 player in the 247 Sports' 2021 recruit rankings. He is ESPN's top point guard in the class.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game last spring and summer on the Nike EBYL circuit. He could still reclassify for the class of 2020. He would be Kentucky's third five-star commitment for 2020 if he chooses to reclassify.

Many of the nation's top recruits for 2021 are still uncommitted. That list includes Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Palo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jaden Hardy, among others.

The Wildcats take on Michigan State at 9:30 p.m. EDT Nov. 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.