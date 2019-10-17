Boxer Errol Spence Jr. charged with DWI after Ferrari crash

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. celebrates after defeating Shawn Porter during the WBC and IBF World Welterweight Championship fight at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif, on September 28. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. has been charged with driving while intoxicated after an accident in Dallas last week.

Authorities said Spence was intoxicated when he was thrown out of a Ferrari at a high rate of speed in an accident on Oct. 10. He spent time in intensive care but is now out of the hospital.

"As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one. It was a single-car accident with no other criminal charges. Therefore, no reason to get a warrant to pull the [black box] of the vehicle," a Dallas police spokesman said in a statement.

Spence did not sustain any fractures as a result of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Spence, 29, beat Shawn Porter by split decision in a bout last month to unify two 147-pound world titles. He was expected to return for another boxing match in January, before the crash. He owns a 26-0 record with 21 knockouts.