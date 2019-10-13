Simone Biles, 22, wins record 25th world gymnastics medal

Simone Biles of the United States won her 24th and 25th medals, both gold, at the 2019 World Championships Sunday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- American star Simone Biles shattered the record for medals by a gymnast at the 2019 World Championships by winning gold medals on the balance beam and floor exercise Sunday in Stuttgart, Germany.

Biles, 22, earned her 24th medal on the beam, breaking a tie with Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo. She claimed her 25th medal less than two hours later.

"I really don't know how I do it sometimes," Biles told reporters. "Sometimes I wonder how I do it. I feel like it's just like not me. I wish I could have an out-of-body experience to witness it because sometimes I think I'm going crazy."

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a spectacular routine, choosing a simpler dismount over the double-double she executed earlier in the World Championships. China won the silver and bronze medals with Liu Tingting scoring 14.433 and Li Shijia scoring 14.3, respectively.

Biles won the floor exercise by a full point, earning a score of 15.133 despite stepping out of bounds on one pass. U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee earned the silver medal, her third medal of the championships, while Russia's Angelina Melnikova won bronze.

In all, Biles took home five of the six gold medals to be won at the World Championships after claiming team competition gold Tuesday, individual all-around gold Thursday and vault gold Saturday.

Of Biles' 25 career world medals, 19 are gold. Out of Scherbo's 23 medals, 12 were gold.