NCAA strips college of championship after coach let players use car

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team is 4-0 in 2019 and face East Texas Baptist University Saturday at Crusader Stadium (pictured) in Belton, Texas. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The NCAA ordered Texas college Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate its 2016 Division III national championship in football because the team's coach loaned his 2006 Subaru to several players.

College sports' governing body published a public report from its Committee on Infractions Thursday, replying to the school's self-reported violations.

Mary Hardin-Baylor said it learned of the potential rules violations in March 2018 and launched an investigation before self-reporting the issues to the NCAA enforcement office in April 2018.

The school penalized the football program with a two-year probation period, enhanced compliance training and a $2,500 fine. Coach Pete Fredenburg received a three-month suspension without pay and another three-game ban at the start of the 2018 season.

The NCAA's additional penalties included vacating wins and records during the 2016 and 2017 football seasons, including the school's 2016 title. Mary Hardin-Baylor plans to appeal the decision.

"The case involved the provision of local transportation by coaching staff and centered around the loan of Fredenburg's 2006 Subaru to one student-athlete prior to and during the 2016 season and again during the 2017 season," the school said in a news release. "These actions violated NCAA rules, including impermissible benefits, and head coach responsibility."

Mary Hardin-Baylor said Fredenburg loaned the car to several players. Fredenburg said he broke NCAA rules "unintentionally" and accepted responsibility.

The Crusaders are 4-0 this season after beating McMurry University 79-0 on Oct. 5. They have won their last two games by a combined score of 144-0.