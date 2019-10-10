Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured during a single-car crash early Thursday morning in Dallas.

The unified title holder was in intensive care at a local hospital, but is expected to live.

"Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital," Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith told ESPN. "The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We're all wishing the best for Errol."

Police told the Dallas Morning News and CBS 11 that Spence, 29, was the driving a Ferrari near downtown Dallas when he lost control of the car at about 3 a.m. The car flipped several times, ejecting Spence, who was not wearing a seat belt.

Spence (26-0) beat Shawn Porter in his last bout Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He beat Mikey Garcia March 16 in Arlington, Texas. Spence holds the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation welterweight belts.

Porter said he was praying for Spence after learning of the crash.

"My dad always tells me 'this boxing thing is a part of your life but it's not going to last forever. You still have a lot of life to live after that,'" Spence tweeted. "With that, I'm praying for Errol Spence and his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly and fully."

Sources told The Athletic Sept. 29 that Spence has a deal in place to fight Danny Garcia on Jan. 25.