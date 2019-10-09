USC QB Kedon Slovis cleared to start Saturday at Notre Dame

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- USC will regain quarterback and freshman Kedon Slovis for Saturday's game against Notre Dame, after he was medically cleared by team physicians after completing concussion protocol.

Slovis sustained a concussion in the first quarter of the Trojans' 30-23 win against Utah on Sept. 20. He entered concussion protocol and missed USC's Sept. 28 loss to Washington in Seattle. He'd been replaced by third-string quarterback Matt Fink.

"Kedon is medically cleared and will start in this game," Helton told reporters Tuesday. "We are glad to have him back."

Helton also said Slovis and Fink, a redshirt junior, are both preparing as if they'll be the Trojans' starter Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

Fink completed 21 of 30 passes for 351 yards, recorded three scores and an interception in relief of Slovis against the Utes. He had a lackluster performance against Washington, completing 19 of 32 passes for 163 yards, one score and three interceptions.

"Being cleared and practicing [Monday] and [Tuesday], he does not look out of form to me," Helton said of Slovis. "He looks really good. We will continue through the week.

"He came out [Tuesday] and was very decisive with his decision making and looked very good. Hopefully that continues and carries into South Bend."

Starting quarterback J.T. Daniels is out for the entire season after sustaining a torn ACL and meniscus in the Trojans' Aug. 31 season opener against Fresno State.

Slovis has completed 60 of 77 passes for 732 yards and thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions in four games for the Trojans. He has completed 77.9 percent of his throws, the best mark in the Pac-12.

"They are a good team, obviously the No. 9 team in the nation," Slovis said of Notre Dame. "Coach Helton will come up with a great game plan and regardless of what they do, we will execute our game plan."

The Fighting Irish (4-1) host the Trojans (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.