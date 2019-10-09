Rutgers QB McLane Carter retires from football at 23

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter has retired from football for medical reasons.

Carter, 23, announced his decision to leave the team and the game Tuesday on social media. The graduate transfer from Texas Tech also played at Incarnate Word and Tyler Junior College before joining the Scarlet Knights.

He won the job as Rutgers' starting quarterback in training camp before exiting the second game of the season with a concussion. He hasn't played since sustaining the head injury.

"Along with all of the happiness and opportunities football has given me, it has also resulted in a fair amount of pain, surgery, physical rehabilitation, etc., especially within the last year and a half," Carter wrote on Instagram. "With that being said, I've made the difficult decision to medically retire.

"I've played football for as long as I can remember. I will truly miss being on the field playing this game, but it's time to move on and contribute in another way. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone for the support along the way. I will always cherish this game, the memories and the friends it gave me."

Carter completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 362 yards, two scores and four interceptions in his two games for the Scarlet Knights. He completed 53.8 percent of his throws for 1,039 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games between his time with Texas Tech and Rutgers.

Art Sitkowski started Rutgers' last two games, but has asked not to play for the rest of the season to preserve his redshirt eligibility. Rutgers also has Johnny Langan and Cole Snyder on the roster at quarterback.

Rutgers (1-4) battles Indiana (3-2) at noon Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.