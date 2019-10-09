Connecticut tops Washington to force deciding Game 5 of WNBA Finals

Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas scored 17 points and had 11 assists and eight rebounds in a Game 4 win against the Washington Mystics Tuesday in Montville, Conn. Photo courtesy of the WNBA

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Sun staved off elimination Tuesday night and beat the Washington Mystics to force a fifth game in the 2019 WNBA Finals.

Sun star Alyssa Thomas recorded 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the 90-86 triumph at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Conn. Mystics star Elena Delle Donne scored 11 points in 30 minutes despite leaving Game 3 early due to a back injury.

Jonquel Jones scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Mystics.

"We understand that we just have a lot of work to do, but at the end of the day, it's really good to just sit in the moment and realize where you are and then worry about that when the game day comes, as well. It's awesome," Jones told reporters.

The Sun raced out to a 32-17 lead in the first quarter, getting six points from Thomas. The Sun guard poured in eight points in the second quarter and Courtney Williams added the final six points of the first half, pushing Connecticut's lead to 56-40 at the break.

"I thought we just stayed aggressive," Williams said. "Our teammates definitely challenged me personally and told me that regardless of what my offense is, I've still got to get after it on defense.

"So I think just keeping that mentality and knowing like, we've just got to play hard. I mean, our back was against the wall, so we had to get to it."

The Mystics outscored the Sun 28-12 in the third quarter to tie the score at 68. Connecticut outscored Washington 22-18 in the fourth, powered by Jasmine Thomas' eight points.

"I wanted to win it in four [games]," Delle Donne said. "But I think it's great for the league. It's great for fans. It's great to get more people excited about our game. So for that, I'm grateful.

"I think this has been quite the series, and people better be tuning in because this is some great basketball and some really good teams. From that sense, it's great for this league."

The Mystics host the Sun in the fifth and final game of the championship series at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.