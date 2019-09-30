Baylor gives football coach Matt Rhule extension through 2027

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Baylor has agreed to a contract extension with football coach Matt Rhule, keeping him tied to the Bears through the 2027 season.

Baylor announced the pact Sunday. Rhule has the Bears rolling with a 4-0 start to begin the 2019 season. Baylor posted a 1-11 record in Rhule's first season in 2017. The Bears were 7-6 and won the Texas Bowl in 2018.

"Since arriving at Baylor in December 2016, Waco has become our home," Rhule said in a news release. "My family is very happy here.

"Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in. Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field."

RELATED Dallas Cowboys cut TE Rico Gathers after three seasons

A school-record 41 players were Academic All-Big 12 selections in Rhule's first two full seasons with the Bears. Rhule, 44, posted a 28-23 record in four seasons at Temple before being hired by Baylor.

Rhule took control of the program after the firing of former coach Art Briles and resignation of other school officials in 2016. Baylor received an NCAA notice of allegations in September for offenses committed at the school during Briles' tenure. The allegations included a lack of institutional control by the school.

"I'm incredibly excited Matt and [Rhule's wife] Julie have decided to extend their time at Baylor," Baylor vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mack B. Rhoades, IV said. "I truly feel Matt was called to Waco, and as a family, they are a wonderful asset to the greater community."

RELATED NCAA charges Kansas with lack of institutional control

The Bears battle Kansas State at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.