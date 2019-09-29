Rutgers fires football coach Chris Ash after 1-3 start

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Rutgers has fired football coach Chris Ash after starting the season with a 1-3 record.

The school announced Ash's dismissal Sunday. Rutgers was 1-11 in 2018 and 8-32 during Ash's tenure as coach. Michigan beat Rutgers 52-0 Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as the Scarlet Knights' interim coach. Rutgers also fired offensive coordinator John McNulty.

"We appreciate Chris's dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our university," Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs said in a news release. "This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes.

"Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change."

Ash was hired in 2016. Rutgers extended Ash's pact in 2017, keeping the coach under contract through the 2022 season. The Scarlet Knights host Maryland at noon Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.