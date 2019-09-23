Ex-Ole Miss, Texas quarterback Jevan Snead dies at 32

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Former Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns quarterback Jevan Snead has died in Texas at age 32.

Police said officers responded to a deceased-person call and found Snead dead Saturday night in Austin, Texas. According to the Austin American-Statesman, police provided no additional information but said foul play was not suspected in Snead's death.

Snead ranked as one of the top prospects in the country when he signed with the University of Texas in 2006, but he failed to win the starting quarterback job over Colt McCoy. After limited playing time at the school, he transferred to Ole Miss.

Snead sat out the 2007 season before becoming a starter for the Rebels in 2008 and 2009. He passed for 5,394 yards and 46 touchdowns in two seasons at Ole Miss, with both marks ranking in the top 10 in program history.

Very sad day with news of the passing of former Texas QB Jevan Snead. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Dnlq40MgKw— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 22, 2019

Snead earned a marketing degree from Ole Miss and skipped his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent, but he was cut before the start of the 2010 season.

Snead had been working in Austin as a managing consultant at WeWork Space Services since April, according to his LinkedIn profile.