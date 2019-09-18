Naomi Osaka lost in the round of 16 at the 2019 U.S. Open. She began the 2019 season by winning the Australian Open. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Florida judge dismissed a youth coach's lawsuit against women's tennis star Naomi Osaka, saying the coach has no right to any of her career earnings.

Coach Christophe Jean claimed a contract signed in 2012 by Osaka's father, Leonard Francois, entitled him to 20 percent of Osaka's career earnings. Broward County Circuit Judge David Haimes ruled the contract was not valid Friday.

Jean is based in Pompano Beach, Fla., and had the contract signed instead of being paid while teaching Osaka and her sister, Mari, when they were younger. Naomi was 14 and Mari was 15 at the time.

Jean filed the lawsuit in February and amended the complaint in March. The Osakas filed the motion to dismiss in April.

Jean began coaching the Osakas in 2011.

The coach claimed he performed under the services of the contract for more than five years and did not receive compensation from the Osakas for performing under the pact.

Haimes said the contract wasn't valid since the Osaka sisters were minors at the time of the signing and the contract wasn't approved by a court.

Naomi Osaka is ranked No. 4 in the world. She had two separate stints with the world No. 1 ranking this season and has won more than $11.8 million in career prize money, according to the WTA. Mari Osaka is ranked No. 310 in the world. She has won $85,904 in career prize money.

If Jean were to receive 20 percent cut of that total, he would get more than $2.3 million.

Naomi Osaka beat Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets in the round of 16 at the 2019 Japan Open on Wednesday in Hiroshima, Japan.