Florida Gators QB Feleipe Franks likely out for season following ankle injury

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Florida Gators starting quarterback Feleipe Franks is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a significant ankle injury.

Franks sustained a dislocated right ankle during Saturday night's 29-21 road victory against the Kentucky Wildcats. Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters after the game that Franks likely suffered a break with the dislocation.

"They feel pretty certain that there was a break with the dislocation and he'll be done for the season," Mullen said. "I went out there, and I was with him, you know, told him we all love him, we're there for him, and he'll be all right.

"I think the team [gathering around Franks] shows what he means to the team, and what the team thinks of him as the leader of the team and the type of guy he is. ... It really, to me, shows the respect that they have for his leadership and the love that they have for him."

The Gators quarterback was injured when he scrambled for a first down in the third quarter. He was tackled from behind and rolled backward. He was carted off the field after the play.

Junior quarterback Kyle Trask, who completed his first four passes and finished the drive by pitching the ball to Lamical Perine for an 8-yard touchdown, replaced Franks in the lineup. Trask then ran in the go-ahead touchdown with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"Kyle was waiting for his moment," Mullen said. "The team believes in him and we believe he's a starter just like Feleipe is. ... There was never a doubt he could do the job."

Florida will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.