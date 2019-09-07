St. Louis Cardinals Chris Duncan swings for a two-run RBI single in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 29, 2008. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan (L) and former outfielder Chris Duncan (C) talk with current Cleveland Indians Shelley Duncan before the Cleveland Indians-St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 9, 2012. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Former St. Louis Cardinals Chris Duncan smiles during the Pujols Family Foundation Christmas party in St. Louis on December 1, 2012. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan emerges from the dugout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 5, 2009. Duncan died Friday of brain cancer. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Chris Duncan, a former left fielder who was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2006 World Series-winning team, died of brain cancer, the team announced. He was 38.

Duncan died Friday, seven years after his initial diagnosis of glioblastoma, the same cancer that killed his mother, Jeanine Duncan.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan after his courageous battle against brain cancer," the Cardinals announced on Twitter Friday. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends."

Chris Duncan's father, Dave Duncan, is a former catcher and pitching coach for the Cardinals, and his brother, Shelley, is a former player for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said Chris Duncan was instrumental in the Cardinals' 2006 World Series win. He hit 22 home runs that season and the injury-plagued team named him rookie of the year.

"We wouldn't be here without him," manager Tony La Russa said during the series.

Chris Duncan's Major League Baseball career ended in 2010 after he was traded to the Boston Red Sox, but he only played in the minor leagues.

During his five-year career, he had a .257 batting average, 55 home runs and 175 RBIs.

In 2011, Chris Duncan became a radio host for WXOS, an ESPN affiliate in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife, father and brother.