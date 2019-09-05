Rafal Nadal of Spain celebrates as he beats
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in their quarter-final round match in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Schwartzman returns a shot from Nadal in their quarter-final round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts as she wins the third set to beat Elise Mertens of Belgium in three sets in their quarter-final round match on Wednesday. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Mertens returns a shot from Andreescu. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Andreescu (L) hugs Mertens at the net after she won in three sets in their quarter-final round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts as he beats Gael Monfils of France in a five set tie break in their quarter-final round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Monfils returns as a shot from Berrettini in their quarter-final round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Berrettini (R) is congratulated by Monfils after he won in a five set tie break in their quarter-final round match. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams of the U.S. pumps her fist after defeating
Qiang Wang of China in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Wang scratches her head losing in straight sets to Williams in the quarterfinals. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after defeating
Roger Federer of Switzerland in 5 sets in the quarterfinals. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Federer hits a backhand in his quarterfinal match against Dimitrov. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" watches tennis in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Vanessa Williams of "Ugly Betty" watches tennis in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Neil Patrick Harris (L) watches tennis with his husband David Burtka in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after he made a point against Marlin Cilic of Croatia in the fourth round on Monday. Nadal won
the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Nadal (R) is congratulated by Cilic after his win. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Blanca Andreescu of Canada (R) hugs Taylor Townsend of the U.S. at the net after she won their match in the fourth round on Monday. Andreescu won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Townsend returns a shot from Andreescu. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Pablo Andujar of Spain returns a shot from Gael Monfils of France in the fourth round. Monfils won the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Monfils returns a shot from Andujar. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina reacts after he defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany in the fourth round. Schwartzman won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Zverev swears
at the people in his box, causing the chair umpire to penalize him in his loss to Schwartzman. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns the ball to Petra Martic of Croatia in the second set of their fourth round match on Sunday. Williams won
6-3, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Martic returns the ball to Williams in the second set of their fourth round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Qiang Wang of China serves to Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the first set of the fourth round match. Wang won 6-2, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Barty hits a forehand to Wang in the first set of the fourth round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a forehand to David Goffin of Belgium in the fourth round match. Federer won 6-2, 6-2, 6-0. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Goffin returns the ball to Federer during the fourth round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Winner Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) comforts Coco Gauff of the U.S. as she sheds tears after the match in the third round on Saturday. Osaka defeated
Gauff in straight sets to advance to the 4th round. Gauff became the youngest woman to win two matches at Flushing Meadows since 1996, but couldn't overcome a dominant performance by Osaka in the third round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Osaka and Gauff embrace at the net after the match. Osaka invited
Gauff to speak in her post-game interview, a moment that went viral online. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Osaka reacts after winning a point before defeating Gauff. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gauff hits a backhand to Osaka. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nadal celebrates after defeating Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets in the third round. Nadal won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chung of South Korea hits a forehand to Nadal. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves before losing in straight sets to Andreescu. Andreescu won 6-4, 6-4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Andreescu serves to Wozniacki. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams celebrates after winning a point over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic before defeating her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in the third round at the 2019 U.S. Open on Friday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Karolina Muchova Czech Republic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in the third round of the 2019 US Open in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline from the top of Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madison Keys reacts after defeating Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 in the third round at the 2019 U.S. Open in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Daniel Evans of Britain in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday in New York. Federer won the match, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves in his four-set defeat to Alex de Minaur of Australia, 6-1, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, in the third round of the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Stebe hits a backhand to Cilic. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany in the second round match on Thursday. Cilic won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Wozniacki defeats Collins in the second round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Timea Babos of Hungary in the second round match
on Thursday. Townsend won 2-6, 6-3, 7-6. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Danielle Collins of the U.S. wins the first set against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the second round match. Wozniacki won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Taylor Townsend of the U.S. reacts after winning the second set against Simona Halep of Romania in the second round match. Townsend won 2-6, 6-3,7-6. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Model Gigi Hadid raises her hands in the air after Williams defeated McNally. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Williams (L) shakes hands with McNally at the net. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams of the U.S. wins against Catherine McNally of the U.S. in the second round on Wednesday. Williams escaped
an upset at the hands of the 17-year-old after dropping her first set in a second round match. Williams trailed 7-5 entering the second set at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. She finished the match 6-3, 6-1 down the stretch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Djokovic hits a backhand in his second round match against Londero. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives treatment on the court during a changeover in his second round match against Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina. Djokovic won 6-4, 7-6, 6-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ignacio serves in his second round match against Djokovic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lin Zhu of China returns the serve to Madison Keys of the U.S. in the second round match. Keys won 6-4, 6-1. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Keys serves to Zhu in the second round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Dzumhur reacts after losing a point to Federer in the second round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Venus Williams of the U.S. hits a forehand to Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine in the second round match. Svitolina won 6-4, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Svitolina hits a forehand to Williams in the second round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the second round match. Federer went on to win 3-6,6-2,6-3,6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Pliskova of the Czech Republic hits a backhand to Bolkvadze in the second round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia returns the serve to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their second round match. Pliskova won 6-1, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Kei Nishikori of Japan lunges for the ball hit by Bradley Klahn of the U.S. in the second round match. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to John Millman of Australia in the first round. Nadal won
6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Millman reacts after losing a point in the first set. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Potapova serves in her first round match against Gauff. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Coco Gauff of the U.S. hits a backhand in the first round against Anastasia Potapova of Russia. Gauff won
3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a forehand in her first round match against Anna Blinkova of Russia on Tuesday. Osaka defeated Blinkova in 3 sets. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Blinkova reaches to return a ball to Osaka. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nagal hits a forehand to Federer. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a volley to Sumit Nagal of India in their first-round match Monday. Federer won
the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Lakiha Spicer (L) sits with her husband, former professional boxer Mike Tyson. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Actor Alec Baldwin of "Saturday Night Live" smiles for a selfie with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Williams celebrates her win in two sets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Sharapova hits a backhand to Williams. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Former NFL player Tiki Barber shakes hands with other spectators. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
American Serena Williams hits a forehand shot to Maria Sharapova of Russia in their first-round match. Williams won
6-1, 6-1. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Ben Platt of "Pitch Perfect" performs during the opening ceremonies. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Former U.S. tennis player Billie Jean King gives remarks during the tournament's opening ceremonies. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo