U.S. Open tennis 2019: Serena Williams dominates Wang Qiang

Qiang Wang of China scratches her head during a match against Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Qiang Wang of China hits a forehand before losing in straight sets to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams hits a backhand to Qiang Wang of China in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams hits a forehand to Qiang Wang of China in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams serves to Qiang Wang of China in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams hits a backhand before defeating Qiang Wang of China in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams waves after defeating Qiang Wang of China in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams pumps her fist after defeating Qiang Wang of China in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- American star Serena Williams marched into the 2019 U.S. Open semifinals with a dominating 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 18 seed Wang Qiang of China on Tuesday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Williams, the tournament's No. 8 seed, defeated Qiang in only 44 minutes to secure her 100th singles win at Flushing Meadows. The six-time U.S. Open champion is seeking her 24th career Grand Slam singles trophy.

"Physically, I'm feeling great," Williams said during her on-court interview. "More than anything, I'm having fun every time I come out here.

"From when I first started here ... I never thought that I would get to 100. Didn't even cross my mind I would still be out here. But I love what I do."

Williams, who rolled her ankle during her fourth-round match, showed no signs of the injury as she won the first five games in about 15 minutes Tuesday. After dropping one game, the 37-year-old grabbed the next 11 points in a row and every game remaining.

Williams finished with 25 winners, while Wang, who was playing in her first major quarterfinals match, ended with zero. The American will face No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina for a spot in the final.

Svitolina eliminated No. 16 seed Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4 earlier Tuesday. Konta committed 35 unforced errors to 13 from Svitolina.

In the men's draw, fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals with a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 23 seed Stan Wawrinka.

Medvedev's victory against Wawrinka marks the first time the 23-year-old has advanced to the final four at a major tournament. He became the youngest semifinalist at the U.S. Open since Novak Djokovic, who was also 23, in 2010.

Medvedev will challenge either No. 3 seed Roger Federer or unseeded Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.