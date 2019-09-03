U.S. Open tennis 2019: Serena Williams dominates Wang Qiang

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- American star Serena Williams marched into the 2019 U.S. Open semifinals with a dominating 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 18 seed Wang Qiang of China on Tuesday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.
Williams, the tournament's No. 8 seed, defeated Qiang in only 44 minutes to secure her 100th singles win at Flushing Meadows. The six-time U.S. Open champion is seeking her 24th career Grand Slam singles trophy.
"Physically, I'm feeling great," Williams said during her on-court interview. "More than anything, I'm having fun every time I come out here.
"From when I first started here ... I never thought that I would get to 100. Didn't even cross my mind I would still be out here. But I love what I do."
Williams, who rolled her ankle during her fourth-round match, showed no signs of the injury as she won the first five games in about 15 minutes Tuesday. After dropping one game, the 37-year-old grabbed the next 11 points in a row and every game remaining.
Williams finished with 25 winners, while Wang, who was playing in her first major quarterfinals match, ended with zero. The American will face No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina for a spot in the final.
Svitolina eliminated No. 16 seed Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4 earlier Tuesday. Konta committed 35 unforced errors to 13 from Svitolina.
In the men's draw, fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals with a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 23 seed Stan Wawrinka.
Medvedev's victory against Wawrinka marks the first time the 23-year-old has advanced to the final four at a major tournament. He became the youngest semifinalist at the U.S. Open since Novak Djokovic, who was also 23, in 2010.
Medvedev will challenge either No. 3 seed Roger Federer or unseeded Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.