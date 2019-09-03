Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A rough start that eliminated the favorite at Del Mar and a sloppy track at Saratoga scrambled the results of the biggest 2-year-old races on the Labor Day horse racing program.

The Hopeful at Saratoga and the Del Mar Futurity, both Grade I events, were the highlights of a weekend chockfull of young horses eyeing the 2020 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.

Preservationist won the historic Grade I Woodward as Saratoga went back into mothballs, Vasilika won again out west and Kentucky Downs' European-style turf layout figured prominently in the weekend proceedings, too.

On the international scene, Ghalyyath's performance at Baden Baden in Germany raised Godolphin's hopes for a run at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe while some potential 2-year-old stars were on display in England and Japan.

To sighs of relief all around, Hong Kong's racing season opened on a positive note and without incident despite the challenging times there.

We start with the young 'uns.

Juvenile

Monday's Runhappy Del Mar Futurity was anything but happy for several of the participants as the race turned into a bit of a demolition derby before Nucky, a 35-1 shot, emerged in the stretch to win clear.

Shortly after the start, the Bob Baffert-trained Eight Rings abruptly ducked into the rival to his inside, Storm the Court. Both jockeys, Drayden Van Dyke and Flavien Prat, went flying. None of the participants, human or equine, appeared to have suffered serious injury although Van Dyke was taken to a nearly hospital for examination. Then, at the top of the stretch, Nucky lugged in badly and bumped soundly with Genobili, who dropped back to finish fourth as Wrecking Crew and Defense Wins -- both aptly named -- got up for second and third.

Nucky, a Ghostzapper colt, ran 7 furlongs in 1:25.52 with Norberto Arroyo Jr. in the irons. After three losses to open his account, Nucky won a maiden claiming race Aug. 21 at Del Mar in which he was offered for $100,000 and not taken. He earned $180,000 for the Futurity win.

Peter Miller, trainer of both Nucky and Wrecking Crew, called the early-race incident "obviously unfortunate. You never want to see any horse or rider go down. My first thoughts are with the horses and the riders. I don't know what happened, but after that, we won clear ... To finish 1-2 in the Del Mar Futurity, for me, I mean it's just incredible under any circumstances."

It rained on the final day of the Saratoga meet Monday but the sloppy track didn't get in the way of Basin, who led a Steve Asmussen-trained trio to a 1-2-3 finish in the $350,000 Grade I Runhappy Hopeful. Basin, a Liam's Map colt, tracked the pacesetting duo around the turn in the 7-furlongs test, came out to the middle of the track for the stretch run and drew off, winning by 6 1/2 lengths. Shoplifted found a late burst of speed to edge stablemate Gozilla for place money. Basin, with Jose Ortiz up, finished in 1:23.48.

Basin, out of the Johannesburg mare Appenzell, finished second in his career debut at Churchill Downs in May, then got going in a maiden event at the Spa July 21.

"I think that the day suited him with the post-position draw and the way that it came out," Asmussen said. "Those are three very talented horses and hopefully that's the last time they'll run against each other for a while."

Big City Bob was up late to win a three-way photo in Sunday's $100,000 Sapling at Monmouth Park, beating Skyspanner by a neck and Mischievous Alex by another 1/2 length. Big City Bob, a Kentucky-bred Shanghai Bobby colt, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:39.29 under Christopher DeCarlo, putting together back-to-back wins.

On Friday at Del Mar, Square Deal ranged up outside rivals to take the lead at mid-stretch in the $100,000 I'm Smokin Stakes for California-breds and won by 1 3/4 lengths over Bluegass Faith. With Flavien Prat up for trainer Simon Callaghan, the Square Eddie colt got 6 furlongs in 1:11.72. It was his first win in his fourth start.

Saturday's $200,000 Affirmed Division of the Florida Sire Stakes devolved to a stretch duel between the two favorites and it was Liam's Lucky Charm putting a head in front of the odds-on choice, Chance It, for the victory. The placing judges got a break before 81-1 long shot Rebelde reported third, 17 3/4 lengths farther back. Liam's Lucky Charm, a Khozan colt, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.25 with Reylu Gutierrez up. He finished second to Chance It in the first leg of the FSS, which is restricted to state-breds.

Happy Hour Cowboy rallied from a pace-stalking trip to land Sunday's $100,000 Northern Lights Futurity for Minnesota-bred 2-year-old colts and geldings at Canterbury Park by 1 length. Public Safety and Big Falcon Rocket were second and third. Happy Hour Cowboy, a Successful Appeal colt, toured 6 furlongs in 1:12.06 with Orlando Mojica in the irons.

Juvenile Turf

Peace Achieved stalked the pace in Saturday's $500,000 Gainesway Farm Juvenile Stakes at Kentucky Downs, took over when called upon by jockey Miguel Mena and kicked clear, winning by 2 1/2 lengths. Fenwick Station and Longclaw filled out the trifecta whilst the favorite, Are You Kitten Me, was done when facing the long stretch and faded to finish last. Peace Achieved, a Declaration of War colt, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:40.39. He struggled in his first two starts sprinting, then broke through in his previous outing when given more distance on the Ellis Park weeds.

"Today's race was beautiful, said David Carroll, assistant to winning trainer Mark Casse. "Miguel had him in position the whole way, always traveling very well. He's a beautifully balanced horse ... and we think this is a horse that's on the up and up."

Encoder launched a late rally in Sunday's $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf and was just up at the wire to defeat pacesetting Billy Batts by a head. It was another 6 1/2 lengths to Ardenlee Star in third. Encoder, an English Channel colt, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:35.31 with Flavien Prat riding for trainer John Sadler. Encoder now is 2-for-2 with both wins coming at Del Mar. "Pace in front is always going to help him because he relaxes so nicely," Sadler said. "He's not speedy but he has a nice turn of foot. First and second starts so we don't know much about him but he's definitely a nice colt headed the right way."

At Colonial Downs on Saturday, Doc Boy had just the prescription to handle three rivals in the $100,000 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Kitten's Joy Stakes. The Into Mischief colt, with Feargal Lynch in the irons, raced last, came wide around the other three into the stretch and outsprinted Cadet Connelly, winning by 3/4 length over that rival. The Quantico Kid and Majestic John's completed the order of finish. Doc Boy ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:43.81, winning his second straight start.

Graceful Kitten showed the way in Saturday's $200,000 Proud Man Stakes at Gulfstream Park, opened a daylight lead in the lane and held off Captain D through the final furlong to win by 3/4 length. Island Commish was third. Graceful Kitten, a Kitten's Joy colt, ran 7 1/2 furlongs on good going in 1:30.00 with Hector Barios in the irons, improving to 2-for-2.

Juvenile Fillies

Perfect Alibi had only one rival beaten entering the turn in Sunday's $350,000 Grade I Spinaway at Saratoga, moved up along the rail and squeezed by inside the favorite, Frank's Rockette, in the final sixteenth to win by 1 1/4 lengths over that foe. Figure of Speech got show money, 5 lengths farther up the track. Perfect Alibi, a Sky Mesa filly produced by the Maria's Mon mare No Use Denying, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.44 with Irad Ortiz Jr. up.

Perfect Alibi won the Grade II Adirondack earlier in the Spa meet, following a second in the Astoria Stakes at Belmont Park. She won at first asking at Churchill Downs on May 16.

"This filly is just a fighter," trainer Mark Casse said of Perfect Alibi. "She keeps coming. I think the farther she runs, the better she likes it. Now, we have to decide if we go to the Frizette or the Alcibiades. Hopefully, if all goes well, we'll head to the Breeders' Cup. I think she's proven she at least deserves a chance." The Alcibiades is Oct. 4 at Keeneland. The Frizette is Oct. 6 at Belmont Park. Both are Grade I events and "Win and You're In" races for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.

Bast blew by the favorite, Inspiressa, at the top of the stretch in Saturday's $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Debutante and left her rivals in the dust as she won off by 8 3/4 lengths. Inspiressa held second, 1/2 length to the good of Comical. Bast, an Uncle Mo filly from the Arch mare Laffina, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.73. Drayden Van Dyke had the mount for trainer Bob Baffert.

Bast apparently learned from a runner-up showing behind Inspiressa in her career debut. "She came back after that race and worked so well I knew she was ready to go," said Baffert, who won the Debutante for the eighth time. "We'll definitely look at the (Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies) and races like that down the road."

Royal Charlotte, yet another from the Chad Brown barn, ran by pacesetting favorite Break Even in the final sixteenth to win Saturday's $250,000 Grade II Prioress Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths. Break Even finished second, 2 1/2 lengths ahead of Risky Mandate. Royal Charlotte, a daughter of Cairo Prince, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.45 with Javier Castellano in the irons. She won the Grade III Victory Ride at Belmont and finished sixth in the Grade I Test earlier in the Spa meeting. Brown said he's eyeing the $250,000 Grade II Lexus Raven Run at Keeneland Oct. 19 even though that, like the Test, is 7 furlongs.

Ceci Valentina edged clear late in a battle of late-running long shots in Saturday's $200,000 Susan's Girl Division of the Florida Sire Stakes and won by 1 1/2 lengths from Bahamian Girl. Awesome Indra was third and the odds-on favorite, Lenzi's Lucky Lady, faded to finish sixth. The 50-cent trifecta paid $1,648.45. Ceci Valentina, a Prospective filly, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:27.31. She broke her maiden Aug. 3 over the same track. The race was restricted to Florida-breds.

Rush Hour Traffic sprinted past pacesetting favorite Defend the Rose in the stretch run of Sunday's $100,000 Northern Lights Debutante for Minnesota-bred fillies at Canterbury Park and kicked away to a 4 1/4 win over that rival. Rush Hour Traffic, a daughter of Cross Traffic, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:13.43 with Leandro Goncalves up.

Fritzie's Flame burned up the track in Sunday's $125,000 Rio Grande Senorita Thorougbred Futurity for New Mexico-breds at Ruidoso Downs, kicking away to a 6-lengths victory over Gold of Roses. Trainer Todd Fincher saddled six of the nine starters but could do no better than Two Stepper's third-place finish. Fritzie's Flame, a Laugh Track filly, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:05.28 with Francisco Amparan up.

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Jezebel's Kitten came around the leaders in the stretch run of $500,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies Stakes at Kentucky Downs and drew off to win by 4 3/4 lengths. Ask Bailey, after a slow start, made good progress to finish second, 1/2 length in front of Battleofwinterfell. The favorite, Fly So Pretty, weakened to finish sixth. Jezebel's Kitten, a Kitten's Joy filly trained by Brad Cox, ran 1 mile on firm going in 1:40.06 with Florent Geroux in the irons. She now is 2-for-2 with the early win coming at Ellis Park.

"She was impressive," said Cox. "Very nice race. For a 2-year-old filly to do what she did today, off her first race, it was a big step forward." Eyeing the end of the year, he said he will "look at Keeneland, Belmont, hopefully some type of 'Win and You're In'" for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Micheline came running late to win Sunday's $100,000 Sorority Stakes at Monmouth Park by 1 3/4 lengths. Rising Bella took a brief lead in the stretch, then settled for second, 1 1/2 length in front of Sky Kitten. Micheline, a Bernardini filly, got 1 mile on firm turf in 1:37.19 for jockey Nik Juarez. It was her second start, following a third-place finish in a Saratoga maiden event.

Onyx dropped down to the rail for the stretch run in Saturday's $100,000 Sharp Susan Stakes at Gulfstream Park and rallied by pacesetting favorite Fujairah to win by 3/4 length. It was another 3/4 length to Champaign Humor in third. Filly Jean King was fourth. Onyx, a daughter of Dialed In, ran 7 1/2 furlongs on good turf in 1:30.85 under Emisael Jaramillo. After two defeats on the dirt, she now is 2-for-2 on the green course.

Yesterdayoncemore rallied to the lead in the lane in Monday's $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf and held on to win by 1 length over Croughavouke. Applecross was third, 1 1/2 length in front of the favorite, Shedaresthedevil, who faded from the lead. Yesterdayoncemore, an Irish-bred filly by No Nay Never from the Danehill mare Danehill's Dream, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:35.67. The first three all were making their U.S. debuts.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

The word was out on Four Wheel Drive before Saturday's $100,000 Rosie's Stakes at Colonial Downs. Despite being a first-timer, the American Pharoah filly, out of the More Than Ready mare Funfair, went to the post as a substantial favorite. She rewarded her backers, pressing the pace, then sprinting off to win by 3 1/4 lengths. So Street was second and Torres Del Paine finished third. Four Wheel Drive, with Jorge Vargas Jr. riding for trainer Wesley Ward, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in course-record time of 1:00.84. She cost $825,000 at the Fasig-Tipton 2-year-old sale in March.

Getting back to the older steeds:

Classic

Preservationist bulled his way between rivals at the head of the stretch in Saturday's $750,000 Grade I Woodward Stakes at Saratoga and battled to the wire before putting away Bal Harbour and winning by a neck. The favorite, Yoshida, put in his customary late run but came up another 1/2 length short, finishing third. Preservationist, a late-blooming, lightly raced 6-year-old son of Arch, finished 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:48.11 with Junior Alvarado up.

Preservationist raced only once as a 3-year-old, once at 4 and twice at 5. This year, he won his first two starts, won his stakes debut, the Grade II Suburban, then finished fourth in the Grade I Whitney.

"It means a lot to win this race," said Preservationist's trainer, Jimmy Jerkens. "It's a big thrill to win with everybody involved. We were lucky enough to win it a couple of years ago with Shaman Ghost as well. My dad won the Woodward as well. It's always great to win these big stakes races here in New York."

Looking ahead, Jerkens said he will take a look at the $750,000 Grade I Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park on Sept 28. "But he's run pretty close together his last three starts. Obviously, the year-end goal, you have to look at the Breeders' Cup Classic as to where we want to be. We'll come up with a plan to get there ready."

In Monday's $300,000 Grade III Smarty Jones at Parx Racing, Spun to Run and Gray Magician both came running late to finish 1-2, just a head apart. It was another 4 1/2 lengths to Top Line Growth in third. Spun to Run, a Hard Spun colt trained by Juan Guerrera, ran 1 1/16 miles on a good track in 1:44.14 with Paco Lopez up.

Spun to Run was slow to get to the winner's circle but now has won three of his last four races with a third in the Grade I Haskell at Monmouth Park between the victories.

Turf

Nolde, Originaire and Hackberry joined short-time leader and favorite Neptune's Storm in the final yards of Sunday's $250,000 Grade II Del Mar Derby with Nolde splitting those rivals to win by a neck with Originaire second, a head in front of Neptune's Storm and Hackberry another neck in arrears in fourth. The early pacesetter, Kingly, was only another 3/4 length back while finishing fifth. Nolde, a Pioneerof the Nile colt, finished the 9 furlongs on firm turf in 1:46.98 with Victor Espinoza up.

After four losing efforts on the dirt, Nolde won his first turf start May 3 at Santa Anita and since has won three of four. "He's not an easy horse to ride but he's got a lot of talent," Espinoza said after dismounting Nolde. "We've just got to figure out a way to bring it out."

Global Access outfinished odds-on favorite Good Governance, winning Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Sarnac for 3-year-olds at Saratoga by a neck Seismic Wave was third. Global Access, a Live Oak Plantation homebred colt by Giant's Causeway, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:41.80 under John Velazquez. He has missed a top-three finish only twice in 11 career starts.

"He shows up every time and does well," trainer Michael Trombetta said of Global Access. "I don't think this horse has any distance limitations. He always finishes up with good energy and gallops out strong. If I get the opportunity to try him further, I certainly will."

English Bee rated just behind the early speed in Saturday's $250,000 Grade III New Kent Country Virginia Derby, moved to the lead with a sixteenth to run and then held off Jais's Solitude to win by a head. The early leader, Credit Swap, held third. English Bee, an English Channel colt out of the Kitten's Joy mare Evil Kitten, ran 9 furlongs on firm turf in 1:52.94 with Jorge Vargas Jr. riding. It was his first win in a graded stakes. "He's had a long season," said winning trainer Graham Motion as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam presented the hardware. "He tries so hard. We might get one more race into him before the end of the year. He ran huge tonight."

Qurbaan chased the early lead along the hedge in Monday's $250,000 Grade II Bernard Baruch Handicap at Saratoga, took the lead three-sixteenths out and drew clear to a 2 1/2-lengths victory. Sacred Life and early leader Dream Friend finished second and third. Qurbaan, a 6-year-old son of Speightstown, ran 1 1/16 miles on soft turf in 1:45.20 with Joel Rosario up. He won this race last year in his first U.S. start but had not had his picture taken after seven intervening starts, albeit against tough competition.

"It was great for him," trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said of Qurbaan. "He's one of the barn favorites and unlucky so many times to be second, third with little excuses. But today, everything went perfect and Joel rode him great .... He'll run in the Shadwell Turf Mile. That's what we've pointed for all year, so now that's our next start." That $1 million Grade I is Oct. 5 at Keeneland. Qurbaan finished third in last year's edition.

Postulation waited behind breakaway longshot Saratoga Jack in Saturday's $75,000 Presious Passion Stakes at Monmouth Park, glided by that one when asked by jockey Paco Lopez and rolled home first by 2 3/4 lengths. Surprise Twist was along late to relegate Saratoga Jack to third. Postulation, a 7-year-old Harlan's Holiday gelding making his first start since mid-December, ran 1 1/2 miles on firm turf in 2:36.18.

Filly & Mare Turf

Vasilika resumed her winning ways in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II John C. Mabee Stakes at Del Mar but was all out to do it. After lingering near the back of the field, the 5-year-old Skipshot mare swung wide into the stretch and needed every yard to get there first by a nose over Juliet Foxtrot. Toinette was third. Vasilika, one of the best claims in racing history, finished 9 furlongs on firm turf in 1:46.46 with Flavien Prat riding. She had a four-race win streak snapped when finishing third in her previous start, the Grade II Yellow Ribbon.

Since being claimed by trainer Jerry Hollendorfer for $40,000 Feb. 11, 2018, Vasilika has won 13 of 16 starts, eight of the wins coming in graded stakes including last year's Mabee. "Sometimes you get a horse like this and you're just so grateful," Hollendorfer said.

Mrs. Sippy (say it out loud) rallied from next-last in Saturday's $250,000 Grade II Glens Falls Stakes at Saratoga and outfinished Empress of the Nile by 3/4 length. The favorite, Santa Monica, finished third in a rare setback for trainer Chad Brown's turf team. Mrs. Sippy, a 4-year-old daughter of Blame with British and Australian influences on the bottom of her pedigree, ran 1 3/8 miles on firm turf in 2:13.62 with Roel Rosario at the controls.

It was the first U.S. race for Mrs. Sippy after a fairly successful earlier career mostly in France and trainer Graham Motion says he'll up the ante. "It was an impressive performance and an impressive ride by Joel, the trainer said. "She did everything right. I'll have to look for bigger fish because I thought her win today was very nice."

Hanalei Moon seized the lead in the long Kentucky Downs Stretch and ran on to win Saturday's $250,000 One Dreamer Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths. Na Pali Spirit also ran well late to finish second, a neck better than Oh So Terrible. The favorite, Limari, chased the early leader, then wilted in the final sixteenth, beating only one rival. Hanalei Moon, a 4-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon, was clocked in 1:43.16 over firm turf with

Tyler Gaffalione up just three races after hurting his knee in a spill while galloping out.

"We're very proud of the filly," said David Carroll, assistant to winning trainer Mark Casse. "She's improved from the very start. Today we thought would be her best race, her third off the layoff. Tyler gave her a beautiful ride, and we're so proud of her." For those thinking about a career as a jockey: Gaffalione said a knee "popped out of place" during his spill "but we popped it back in. It's a little tight but nothing that's going to get in the way."

Carnival Colors rallied from fourth to take the lead in the lane in Saturday's $150,000 Fasig-Tipton Virginia Oaks at Colonial Downs and outfinished Mercilla, winning by 1 1/4 lengths. Solar Kitten was third. Carnival Colors, a British-bred daughter of Distorted Humor, got 9 furlongs on firm turf in 1:48.83 with Forest Boyce up, posting her third win from six starts.

Turf Mile

Snapper Sinclair had only one rival beaten while turning extremely wide into the stretch in Saturday's $750,000 Tourist Mile at Kentucky Downs. No matter. The 4-year-old City Zip colt, an infrequent visitor to the green course, got by them all and won by 1/2 length over pacesetter Real Story. First Premio and the favorite, Hembree, were a pair of necks farther back in third and fourth. Snapper Sinclair, with Julien Leparoux up for trainer Steve Asmussen, finished in 1:37.95. He now is 2-for-2 at Kentucky Downs and 3-for-5 on the grass.

"Snapper Sinclair started it all off for us at Kentucky Downs," said Jeff Bloom of Snapper Sinclair's ownership, Bloom Racing, which now is 4-for-4 at the southwestern Kentucky course. "He's such a deserving horse. He's had some trips where he arguably could have been the winner, but he did it today. If you look at his resume, he's been so versatile, run against some of the best horses in the country. You like to see these kind of horses get their day in the sun, and he definitely got it today."

Divisidero started last of five in Sunday's $150,000 Grade III Red Bank Stakes at Monmouth Park, began his rally entering the stretch turn and finished first, 1 length ahead of the favorite, Fiery Speech. Maraud was third. Divisdero, a 7-year-old entire son of Kitten's Joy, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:34.37 with Julian Pimentel at the controls. It was his first win in nine starts since last summer's Grade III Arlington Handicap.

Turf Sprint

Pure Sensation got the job done -- again -- as the heavy favorite in Monday's $300,000 Grade III Turf Monster at Parx Racing. But the 8-year-old Zensational gelding had to work for it. Leading early, Pure Sensation was headed on the turn by Hollywood Talent, then regained the advantage in the lane and drew off to win by 3 lengths. Dubini also got by Hollywood Talent to finish second. Pure Sensation, with Paco Lopez riding, ran 5 furlongs on firm turf in 57.80 seconds, winning the Turf Monster for the fourth time.

Shekky Shebaz led all the way in Friday's $100,000 Lucky Coin Stakes at 5 1/2 furlongs on the Saratoga grass and ran on to win by 1 3/4 lengths. Final Frontier was second and the favorite, Disco Partner, was third with a mild late rally. Shekky Shebaz, a 4-year-old Cape Blanco gelding, got home in 1:01.18 with Jose Ortiz riding. He wasn't taken in a victory in a $25,000 claimer July 27 but later was sold privately.

On Saturday at Woodbine, Speedy Soul was anything but speedy through the early furlongs of the $100,000 (Canadian) Passing Mood Stakes for Ontario-bred 3-year-old fillies, trailing all seven rivals. But when jockey Patrick Husbands showed her daylight in the stretch run, she passed them all and won by 1 1/4 lengths, ridden out. Sav and Miss Ariel were second and third. Speedy Soul, by Souper Speedy, ran 7 furlongs on firm turf in 1:21.55.

Goldwood kicked away from a pace duel in Sunday's $80,000 Safely Kept Stakes for fillies and mares at Monmouth Park, then fended off a late bid from Miss Deplorable, winning by 1 length. Knarsdale was third. Goldwood, a 5-year-old Medaglia d'Oro mare, ran 5 furlongs on firm turf in 56.09 seconds. Jose Ferrer had the ride. She is 4-for-4 at the New Jersey track this season.

Sprint

Powell dueled to the lead in Sunday's $120,000 (Canadian) Ontario Jockey Club Stakes for 3-year-olds at Woodbine and ran on to win by 1/2 length over Big Drink of Water. Olympic Runner was another 3/4 length in arrears in third. Powell, a Munnings colt, finished 6 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:09.26 under Rafael Hernandez. Michael Stidham trains the winner.

Distaff

Souper Escape stalked the pace in Sunday's $120,000 (Canadian) La Lorgnette Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, kicked clear and won by 3 1/4 lengths. Bold Script and La Feve were second and third. Souper Escape, a Medaglia d'Oro filly, ran 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather track in 1:42.71 with Luis Contreras in the irons.