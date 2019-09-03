Simone Biles breaks silence on brother's arrest

Simone Biles has asked for privacy following her brother's arrest last week in connection to the deaths of three people. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Days after her brother was charged in connection to the deaths of three people, Olympian Simone Biles said she was still trying to process what happened.

In a tweet Monday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist said her "heart aches for everyone involved."

"There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy," she said.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

Simone broke her silence some four days after her brother Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested at Fort Stewart, Ga., where he was stationed.

Authorities said the charges stem from a Dec. 31, 2018, shooting at an Airbnb rental, which resulted in the deaths of Devaugh Gibson, 23, Delvaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21.

Tevin, 24, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection to the three deaths.

"I ask everyone to please respect my family's privacy as we deal with our pain," she said in a statement.