U.S. Open tennis: Belinda Bencic eliminates No. 1 Naomi Osaka

Belinda Bencic is now 3-1 against Naomi Osaka (pictured), with three consecutive wins against the world's No. 1 player in 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Belinda Bencic pulled off a shocking upset Monday at the 2019 U.S. Open, knocking top-seed Naomi Osaka out of the tournament in straight sets and advancing to the quarterfinals in Flushing, N.Y.

Bencic won the 1:27 match 7-5, 6-4 over the defending women's singles champion. The 22-year-old from Switzerland last reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2014, her only previous quarterfinal appearance in a Grand Slam.

The No. 12 player in the world is now 3-1 against Osaka and has won three consecutive matches this year against the world No. 1. She also beat Osaka at the Madrid Open and Indian Wells in 2019.

Bencic went up 2-0 in the first set before Osaka won three consecutive game points to take an early edge in Monday's match. The familiar foes exchanged game points until Osaka took a 5-4 edge in the ninth game of the opening set. Bencic then won the final three games to win the first set.

Osaka and Bencic exchanged game points again to start the second set. Osaka took a 2-1 lead in the third game before Bencic won three consecutive games. Osaka closed the gap to 5-4 before losing the match on a forehand forced error.

Osaka had 21 unforced errors in the loss. She also had 26 winners, compared to Bencic's 29 winners. Bencic converted 10-of-10 net points.

Bencic battles Donna Vekic or Julia Goerges in the quarterfinals.