U.S. Open tennis: Serena Williams, Roger Federer advance to quarterfinals

Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a forehand to Qiang Wang of China in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after losing a point to Qiang Wang of China in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Qiang Wang of China hits a forehand to Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Qiang Wang of China reacts after winning a game against Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand to David Goffin of Belgium in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a forehand to David Goffin of Belgium in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and David Goffin of Belgium shake hands at the net after Federer won the match in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland waves to fans after defeating David Goffin of Belgium in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Petra Martic of Croatia returns the ball to Serena Williams of the USA in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Petra Martic of Croatia reacts after losing a point to Serena Williams of the USA in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the USA hits a forehand to Petra Martic of Croatia in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the USA receives medical attention after hurting her ankle while taking on Petra Martic of Croatia in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the USA sits on the court after stumbling and hurting her ankle as she takes on Petra Martic of Croatia in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the USA waves to the crowd after defeating Petra Martic of Croatia in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the USA reacts after winning a point from Petra Martic of Croatia in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Serena Williams battled through a right ankle injury to defeat No. 22 seed Petra Martic in the fourth round Sunday at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Williams, the tournament's No. 8 seed, rolled her ankle midway through the second set, but managed to close out the 6-3, 6-4 win in one hour, 32 minutes at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Williams received treatment from a trainer, who added tape to her lower right leg and foot during a medical timeout. She recovered quickly from the ailment to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the 11th consecutive time.

"I just rolled it. I don't know why," Williams said in her on-court interview after the match. "I was volleying and it just went over. That was a little frustrating, but I just wanted to get it compressed really fast and that's what I did."

Williams will play No. 18 Wang Qiang, who upset second-seeded Ashleigh Barty in straight sets Sunday, in the quarterfinals. She is seeking her 24th career Grand Slam title and first tournament win since stepping away from tennis in 2017 for the birth of her daughter.

In other women's action, No. 16 Johanna Konta upset third-seeded Karolina Pliskova in their fourth-round match.

Konta rallied to defeat Pliskova 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-5. She became the first British woman to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals since Jo Durie in 1983.

Konta's victory over Pliskova marks her third appearance in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam this season and the fifth in her career. She will take on either No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina or Madison Keys in the next round.

In the men's draw, No. 3 seed Roger Federer advanced to the final eight at Flushing Meadows for the 13th time after beating 15th-seeded David Goffin.

Federer defeated Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in the fourth round. After sluggish starts in the opening two rounds, he has lost only nine games over his last two matches.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will face Grigor Dimitrov, who knocked off Alex de Minaur in straight sets Sunday, in the quarterfinals.